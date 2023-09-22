Karnataka: Jds And BJP Leaders To Meet Amit Shah To Discuss Alliance Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the interim, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Ex-PM H.D Deve Gowda's house to discuss the matter of Alliance. The discussions reportedly focused on the possibility of the BJP giving up the Hassan, Mandya, and Tumkur constituencies to JDS. This visit aimed to clarify seat allocation ahead of Shah's meeting. It is expected that the BJP's proposal to relinquish these three constituencies will receive approval from the JD(S).

BJP-JDS alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 sparks speculation: Will JDS support Sumalatha in Mandya?

Earlier, a meeting took place at HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Sapdharganj, involving HD Revanna, MP Prajwal Revanna, former MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. During this meeting, discussions revolved around outlining the alliance, determining the issues to raise with Shah regarding the alliance, and identifying areas that JDS should request to be allocated.

The meeting with Amit Shah holds utmost importance as both parties have pledged to fight against the Congress alliance.