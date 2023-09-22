Iphone 15 For Less Than Rs 35,000? Here's How You Can Grab The Latest Apple Smartphone

Several retailers are already providing discounts on the newest iPhone as the sale of the iPhone 15 has begun. Several retailers, like Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Croma, and Flipkart, provide enticing deals for clients. But what if we told you that you could purchase the most recent iPhone for less than Rs 35,000? You did read that correctly. It is feasible to get the iPhone 15 at this price, but there is a catch: the offer is only valid if you are replacing your current iPhone.







Visit the India istore website and type "iPhone 15" into the search bar to obtain your iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000. A landing page detailing the possible versions will appear after it has been opened. The 128 GB option is the one we'll be thinking about.

You will now notice a tab labeled "Bank Cashback Offer." In order to view the information, click on it. According to the website, an iPhone 15 costs Rs 48,900 in net effective pricing. This is in the event that you are trading in an in-good-condition iPhone 12, 64 GB. However, you may get the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000 if you already own an iPhone 13 that is in flawless operating order. You can check the exchange value that you will get for your previous phone by clicking on Cashify link that is given under the Trade In option.

However, do remember that your old phone needs to be in perfect working condition without any scratches or dents on the device.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 is available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Apple used the same design for the iPhone 15 as it did for the iPhone 14 and earlier versions. However, you get a Dynamic Island notch instead of the standard one, which was popular with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

