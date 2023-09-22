New Launch: CASA Tower, Dubai's Latest Architectural Marvel by DAMAC

(MENAFN- Psinv) Dubai, UAE - DAMAC, one of Dubai's leading developers, proudly announces the launch of its latest real estate marvel, CASA Tower. Located in the prestigious Al Sufouh area, adjacent to Dubai Media City, CASA Tower promises an unparalleled living experience with its luxury residences.



Soliman Hossameldin, a prominent real estate analyst in Dubai, shared his insights on the CASA Tower project, stating, "The launch of CASA Tower by DAMAC is a testament to Dubai's ever-evolving skyline and its commitment to luxury and innovation. This project not only elevates the standard of living but also solidifies Al Sufouh's position as a prime real estate destination in the region."



CASA Tower, a part of the DAMAC Casa project, offers luxury residences ranging from 1 to 5 bedrooms. With a starting price of AED 2.5M, the tower boasts a plethora of amenities including landscaped gardens, sports and leisure facilities, and infinity swimming pools.



The project is strategically located in Al Sufouh, covering a coastal area of 75.3 million ft. and is in close proximity to iconic landmarks such as Dubai Marina Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Burj Khalifa.



The Al Sufouh area is witnessing rapid development, making it an economic hotspot. Property prices are on the rise, and the region is home to world-renowned hotels, residential skyscrapers, corporate offices, and many iconic landmarks of Dubai.



The main artery, Sheikh Zayed Road, ensures quick access to any part of the emirate. Moreover, 1-bedroom apartments in the area have shown a promising ROI of 8.6%.



DAMAC has been at the forefront of Dubai's real estate market, with 43,700 properties built across the emirate. Their portfolio includes the world-class Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills communities, and the 84-storey residential skyscraper, DAMAC Heights. The company has collaborated with globally recognized brands such as , Redisson, Paramount Hotels & Resort, Fendi Casa, and de Grisogono.



The Casa Tower, designed by the award-winning architect Shaun Killa, is set to be a 70-storey high-rise masterpiece in Dubai Marina.



It offers beach and palm-facing apartments equipped with world-class amenities. Residents will enjoy uninterrupted views of the Palm, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Skyline. The tower also features an indoor waterfall, water features, and six exclusive design jet elevators that offer stunning sea views.





