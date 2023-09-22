Azerbaijan Reveals Estimates On VAT Refund For Residential, Non-Residential Plots (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. According to 4,761 appeals regarding residential and
non-residential plots, the amount of VAT (17.2 million manat, or
$10.1 million) in Azerbaijan has been returned to citizens today,
the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
In addition, during the VAT refund for the property
acquired by citizens, it was revealed that in some cases, the bank
details were incorrectly indicated in the applications or that the
accounts belonged to other persons. This creates problems when
transferring part of the VAT amount to these accounts, which leads
to dissatisfaction among citizens.
Therefore, appropriate changes have been made
regarding the refund of part of the VAT. In this case, when a
request is received for the transfer of funds from the tax
authority to an authorized bank, the funds are transferred to the
individual's virtual VAT refund account, which can be acquired from
an authorized bank. Citizens do not need to enter their bank
details.
