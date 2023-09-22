Azerbaijan Reveals Estimates On VAT Refund For Residential, Non-Residential Plots (VIDEO)

In addition, during the VAT refund for the property acquired by citizens, it was revealed that in some cases, the bank details were incorrectly indicated in the applications or that the accounts belonged to other persons. This creates problems when transferring part of the VAT amount to these accounts, which leads to dissatisfaction among citizens.

Therefore, appropriate changes have been made regarding the refund of part of the VAT. In this case, when a request is received for the transfer of funds from the tax authority to an authorized bank, the funds are transferred to the individual's virtual VAT refund account, which can be acquired from an authorized bank. Citizens do not need to enter their bank details.