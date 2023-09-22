Jordan, Germany Sign Soft-Loan Agreement To Support Education Of Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Jordan and Germany signed a soft loan agreement worth 22.4 euros (USD 23.87 million), as support of Jordan's Ministry of Education in receiving Syrian students.
According to a statement published by Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Friday, the soft loan will support salaries of teachers in public schools, for the academic year 2023-2024.
The agreement was signed by Jordanian planning minister Zeina Toukan and German Reconstruction Bank and German Development Bank (KfW) Director Mark Schwiete.
The agreement is part of the education ministry's plan to provide the children of Syrian refugees with proper education, without affecting the quality of education for Jordanian students, said Toukan in a press statement.
Jordan hosts about 1.3 million Syrian refugees, half of them are registered under the UN. (end)
