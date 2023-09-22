Rocket Attack On Kurakhove: Number Of Casualties Increases To 15

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the Russians launched two missile strikes on Kurakhove, injuring 15 civilians and damaging 20 high-rise buildings. Also, a medical facility in the community was damaged in Hostre, and Ostrivske was shelled," the statement said.

It is noted that the day before in the morning, the Russians shelled Rodynske of the Pokrovsk community, which is relatively remote from the front, where 16 houses were damaged. The rear the Udachna community is also under attack - a person was injured in Molodetske.

In the Volnovakha direction, Vuhledar suffered two air strikes and 35 artillery attacks, Novoukrainka was under fire. A person was injured in Zelenyi Hai of the Komarska community, a private house and seven multi-storey buildings were damaged.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Maksymilyanivka and Yelizavetivka of the Mariinka community were under constant fire, according to the RMA. In the morning, the Russians attacked Avdiivka three times - five streets were hit. Prohres, Vovche and Yevhenivka were shelled in the Hrodivka community.

In the Horlivka direction, one person was injured in Toretsk, an infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged, and another house was damaged in Druzhba. An industrial building was damaged in the Chasiv Yar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, four houses were damaged in Zvanivka, and two fires broke out in the Lyman community as a result of shelling.

As reported, the Russian army injured 21 residents in the Donetsk region over the past day, September 21.