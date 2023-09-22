First Ladies Of Ukraine, United States Hold Meeting In Washington

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our meetings are of great symbolic importance. It is a symbol that our states and peoples stand side by side in the fight against Russian aggression, evidence that the United States is by our side in this difficult time. Let me, on behalf of myself and the entire Ukrainian people, sincerely thank you and Mr. President Biden, the Congress and the entire American people for their unprecedented support,” Zelenska said.

She spoke about the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which took place in Ukraine on September 6 and brought together 27 spouses of global leaders. The topic of the event was mental health and the impact of war on it.

The Office of the President of Ukraine mentioned that the United States had been represented at the Summit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



































Additionally, Zelenska noted the role of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in implementing mental health projects in Ukraine.

“Speaking about Ukraine, the participants often used the word resilience. Our society remains psychologically resilient and is able to go through trials and live a full life at the same time,” Zelenska emphasized.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were paying a visit to the United Stated on September 18-21, 2023. The Ukrainian delegation visited New York and Washington.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine