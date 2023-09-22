Head Of State Vows To Liberate Bakhmut, Two More Cities

The relevant statement was made by CNN , citing the Head of State, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We will de-occupy Bakhmut. I think that we will de-occupy two more cities. I will not tell you what cities, sorry,” Zelensky said during a discussion with U.S. editors in Washington.

In his words, the Ukrainian military have“a very comprehensive plan” regarding the liberation of the temporarily occupied areas.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were paying a visit to the United Stated on September 18-21, 2023. The Ukrainian delegation visited New York and Washington.