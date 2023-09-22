Head Of State Vows To Liberate Bakhmut, Two More Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces will liberate the Donetsk region's Bakhmut and two more cities from Russian occupiers.
The relevant statement was made by CNN , citing the Head of State, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We will de-occupy Bakhmut. I think that we will de-occupy two more cities. I will not tell you what cities, sorry,” Zelensky said during a discussion with U.S. editors in Washington.
In his words, the Ukrainian military have“a very comprehensive plan” regarding the liberation of the temporarily occupied areas.
A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were paying a visit to the United Stated on September 18-21, 2023. The Ukrainian delegation visited New York and Washington.
