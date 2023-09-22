In Morning, Russians Strike At Residential Areas Of Kherson, One Killed And One Injured

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that in the morning in Kherson, fires broke out in a residential building and a garage due to enemy shells.

"As of this hour, we know about two victims. Unfortunately, a 25-year-old man died from his injuries, and another person was injured," the statement said.

As reported, Russian troops fired 82 times in the Kherson region over the past day, firing 383 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, UAVs, tanks and aircraft. As a result of Russian aggression, seven people were killed and 12 others were injured.