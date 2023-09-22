Premier League And La Liga: Who Will Win The North London And Madrid Derbies?

Football season is in full swing, and with the transfer window tightly bolted until winter, the heat is on this Sunday, September 24, as Matchday 6 will see the North London giants Arsenal and Tottenham go head-to-head; and over on the Iberian side, the Madrileños are in for an exciting match between Atletico Madrid and the neighbouring giants Real Madrid.

Who will dominate the field? Get your predictions ready and make a profitable forecast on Truewin , one of the fastest growing online platforms in the UAE. TrueWin aims to make football season 10X more exciting by giving away huge cash rewards for every correct prediction.

Sunday marks the first North London derby between one of the biggest rivalries in Premier League history. Both teams have accrued 13 points so far, standing at four wins and one draw. Arsenal will host Tottenham in its home turf, Emirates Stadium, and for that they will enjoy home-field advantage.

TrueWin's Football Forecast : Sparks will fly when Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in the North London derby. Arsenal are determined to put an end to Man City's dominance and barring any fresh injury worries, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to make changes to the team that defeated Everton even as Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, and Mohamed Elneny remain in the recovery room. Gabriel Martinelli should be fit for Saturday's showdown.

Spurs, on the other hand, showed character in their last league match, with the team scoring two goals during stoppage time to beat Sheffield United at home ground. However, they face a tough task in the Emirates Stadium clash. Arsenal defeated Tottenham in three out of three matches in their home field and it looks like history will repeat itself. As for the visiting team, Hugo Lloris, Bryan Gil, and Giovani Lo Celso are major doubts, while Alfie Whiteman, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Ryan Sessegnon are sidelined with injuries.

Who do you think will win the battle of North London? Predict now .

London isn't the only city expecting a major battle between two long-standing adversaries on Sunday.

The ground at Metropolitano Stadium will shake when Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face off in the Madrid derby. Los Rojiblancos suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla on Matchday 5, which could affect their morale ahead of the local derby. Thomas Lemar has joined the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Memphis Depay, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke, and Reinilido Mandava on the injury list, which is probably the main reason why a home win looks bleak at the moment.‬

Los Blancos, on the other hand, beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and seeing that Carlo Ancelotti can count on key players for the local derby except for Vinicius Jr., a win for the away team looks pretty much in the horizon as they look to maintain their 100% record. Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is pushing for a start after coming as a substitute in the last league fixture as well as Eduardo Camavinga.‬

Who will be the top dog in Madrid? Place your predictions here .

Chelsea will play host to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in what is expected to be an interesting match. The Blues have been struggling since several first-team regulars left the club, with the team bagging only one win in the process. Chelsea are eager to return to the winning circle following a slim goalless draw with Bournemouth and are likely to adopt an attack-minded approach in Sunday's clash. England rising start Cole Palmer is widely expected to make his first start for Chelsea this weekend, while Malang Sarr continues to miss out through suspension. Both Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella should recover in time for Super Sunday.

Aston Villa , currently holding seventh place in the league is in a much better form of late than Chelsea and we predict that they are going to beat the Blues in their own backyard, mirroring their success in the last Premier League campaign. Both Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain in the recovery room, while the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Diego Carlos, and Bertrand Traore are major doubts.

Who will be the hometown hero? Predict now .

How many times have you said,“I called it” after a tight football match? Feels great when you make the right prediction, but do you know what feels better? Winning cash rewards . Join TrueWin now and take home real rewards throughout this football season. Click here to learn more .