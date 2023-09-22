M7 To Include Artificial Intelligence In Programmes

Doha, Qatar: M7 will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into one of its programmes, said its Director, Maha Al Sulaiti.

This move marks a significant expansion for the organisation, which has already been a key player in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of design, fashion, and technology in the country.

Speaking about this development, Maha Al Sulaiti emphasised M7's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.“M7 focuses also on technology, and I think we're just taking it one step at a time,” she told The Peninsula.

“We started with fashion, now we're expanding into design, and hopefully we'll expand to more kinds of technology, virtual reality, and AI in the future. I think we started with one of our programmes, we incorporated a lot of technology in that, and I think we'll continue to evolve.”

M7, often referred to as Qatar's epicentre for innovation, has played an important function in nurturing local creatives in recent years. Al Sulaiti affirmed this growth by stating,“I think we definitely have seen growth, we're learning a lot about the ecosystem, and we continue to create opportunities for them to shine.”

She further explained that there is no shortage of talent in Qatar and highlighted M7's role in providing a platform for these talents to thrive within the community.

“It is really important to build a platform, and M7 really creates an environment that is conducive to that, and we want to continue to spotlight what they do, and it's really community-based, so, our success is really the success of the community; if we don't have designers, we don't exist.”

Regarding M7's future plans, Al Sulaiti remained tight-lipped but teased:“You'll have to wait and see what's to come.”

She did, however, provide some insights into their upcoming programming, stating that this year would focus on furniture design and interior design, with sustainability as a key topic in the following year.

“That's a very important factor for us,” she stressed.“So we're looking into that, we're looking into artisans and crafts and how we can incorporate that into the designer's world, so there's a lot of topics that mean a lot to us and we want the designers to also incorporate them into their designs.”

Currently, M7 is in full swing with various public programmes, running from this month until December, catering to both adults and children. These programmes include the recently concluded curatorial talk with the Director of Vitra Design Museum, Dr. Mateo Kries, and“Vitra Playhouse.”

“How to spot an original” workshop will be on September 27; discussions with local furniture designers, and a nostalgic networking event,“Memphis Design Back to the 80s” on December 6; and“100% Cardboard,” engaging arts and crafts workshop is on September 23, October 21 and November 18.

Running parallel to these programmes is M7's annual Zwara initiative, aligning with the ongoing“Masterpieces of Furniture Design” exhibition. Zwara encourages designers to create prototype furniture pieces inspired by the exhibition, featuring tours, design and production periods, a week-long residency, and skills development.

The culmination of this effort is a pop-up exhibition at M7, showcasing the finished designs and celebrating the creative spirit that defines the institution.