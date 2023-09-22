International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

The opening was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, and representatives of the sports community of Nakhchivan.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event. A video dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev was shown.

About 250 gymnasts are participating in the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace of Nature", organized in Nakhchivan, in the age categories "junior" (born 2016–2017), "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010), representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) are participating in the competition.

During the two-day competition, winners and prize-winners will be determined in the all-around and individual apparatus among gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in individual apparatus among teams in group exercises.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev.