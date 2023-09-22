International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AZERBAIJAN, Nakhchivan, September 22. The
opening of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace
of Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, took place at the Nakhchivan Olympic
Sports Complex, Trend reports.
The opening was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan
Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, and representatives
of the sports community of Nakhchivan.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event. A
video dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev was shown.
About 250 gymnasts are participating in the International
Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace of Nature", organized in
Nakhchivan, in the age categories "junior" (born 2016–2017), "kids"
(born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors"
(born 2008–2010), representing the teams of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan.
Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan
(Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and
Zagatala) are participating in the competition.
During the two-day competition, winners and prize-winners will
be determined in the all-around and individual apparatus among
gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in
individual apparatus among teams in group exercises.
Photo: Zaur Mustafayev.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107118084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.