Sandeep Marwah Receives Prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award Educational Reformer Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5th Sept. 2023: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the distinguished Chancellor of AAFT University and the visionary founder of Noida Film City, was honored with the esteemed Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan International Award – Educational Reformer of the Year for 2023. This distinguished recognition was conferred upon him during a high-profile seminar on Education, held on the auspicious occasion of Teachers Day in India, which was thoughtfully organized by Farheen Khan of Educasio World.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an eminent educator himself, inaugurated the seminar, bringing together luminaries and thought leaders from the field of education. In his insightful address, he underscored the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of a nation. Drawing examples from countries like Finland, where educators enjoy the highest levels of respect, he called upon teachers to continually evolve and position themselves as beacons of inspiration for their students.
The event was meticulously designed to pay homage to outstanding educators from across the globe, recognizing their relentless dedication to the field of education. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's remarkable contributions in the realm of education were acknowledged with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan International Award – a prestigious accolade that celebrates his role as an Educational Reformer of the Year for 2023.
This honor not only reflects Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to the advancement of education but also recognizes his exceptional leadership and vision in shaping the future of the education sector. His dedication and innovation continue to inspire educators worldwide.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :
Phone :-+91-1204831143
MENAFN22092023003198003206ID1107118079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.