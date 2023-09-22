Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Abram Khan Visits Lal Baugcha Raja; Seeks Divine Blessings

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and sported black sunglasses, reminiscent of his look from the film "Raees." AbRam, his son, wore a red kurta. Both father and son reverently bowed down to Lord Ganesha's idol and offered their prayers with folded hands.

Lalbaug Cha Raja is revered as the supreme deity and guardian against evil forces by devotees. Accompanying Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam was his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who looked graceful in a simple yellow salwar-suit and wore a warm smile while visiting the sacred site.

Lalbaug Cha Raja is renowned for its Lord Ganesha idol, located at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Putlabai Chawl, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Devotees have been visiting this place of worship to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi since 1934.

This Ganesh Chaturthi holds special significance for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. His film "Jawan" has emerged as the second biggest blockbuster after "Pathaan." Furthermore, his daughter Suhana Khan's romantic comedy film, "The Archies," is scheduled for release in the first week of December.

