Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, And Elvish Yadav Elevate Style Game At The Event

The much-awaited Bollywood film Sukhee's screening had the best of Bollywood, YouTube celebs and influencers. It was a blend of stars, glam and panache at the screening. Shilpa Shetty's bollywood comeback film is Sukhee. Out of them all, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav stole the show with their style game.

Kartik Aaryan was snapped by the paparazzi at Shilpa Shetty's film Sukhee screening in a white t-shirt and dark green pants as he posed for the paps.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was snapped by the paparazzi at Sukhee screening in Mumbai in a black strapless outfit as she posed for the paps.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber star Elvish Yadav looked dashing and dapper in a black buttoned t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans as he posed for the paps.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor gave a candid poses with Shilpa Shetty at Sukhee's screening. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt, denim-blue ripped jeans and a white open shirt, while Maheep looked pretty in an all-denim attire.

Iconic Bollywood diva Rekha was clicked and spotted at Shilpa Shetty's film Sukhee's screening in Mumbai. She looked resplendent in a silk red embroidered saree with golden borders.

Shilpa Shetty strikes a happy pose with Govinda, his wife Sunita and Kartik Aaryan at Sukhee's screening event. Kartik Aaryan wore a white t-shirt and dark green pants, while Govinda donned a white kurta, pyjama pants and a black half-coat as they all posed for the paps.

Avneet Kaur looked stunning in a pink stringed corset style top with grey and military green coloured pants as she smiled and posed for the paps.

Shilpa Shetty got clicked and papped by the paparazzi at her Bollywood film Sukhee's screening in Mumbai, looking ravishing in a red embroidered work blouse, stylish pants and dupatta as she posed for the paps.