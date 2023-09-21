Mpay Launched Cross-Border Payments In Chinese Mainland And Hong Kong To Welcome Asian Games | Corporate

(Macao, September 22, 2023) – On the eve of the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Macau Pass S.A. (“Macau Pass”), together with Alipay+, launched cross-border payments for mPay to be used in Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (“Hong Kong”). The new service provides Macao residents with a more convenient electronic payment experience outside of Macao, in addition to the coverage of the cross-border payment business of mPay expanding to more than 40 countries overseas in the third or fourth quarter this year, thereby enabling an one-stop payment service from Macao to cross-border spending and creating a cross-border electronic payment ecosystem. The relevant cross-border payment function is applicable to mPay's Macao resident users at 3A, 3B and JR levels, it is done by simply switching to the Alipay+ overseas payment code on mPay when seeing Alipay or Alipay+ logo at the stores.









“As one of the leading mobile payment e-wallets in Macao, mPay and Alipay+ which has launched a suite of innovative digital cross-border solutions, strive to create a smart e-wallet that facilitates Macao residents to travel globally, this could also solve the issues they encounter with payment while travelling in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, no need to exchange money, thus improve travelers' payment and shopping experience,” said Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass.“This is a specific case of meeting people's needs in cross-border livelihood payment in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in implementing the financial reform and innovation and foreign cooperation and opening up in the Hengqin Guangdong- Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, and accelerating e-payment facilitation in the cooperation zone. mPay will continue to expand electronic payment, lifestyle services and marketing technology services to develop more open and diversified intelligent mobile cross-border payment business scenarios, which is dedicated to introducing the inclusive ecology and vitality of Macao and even Chinese mainland's digital economy to the whole world and let them have a deeper understanding of the vibrant developments.”











Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group, said,“It is incredibly inspiring to see such regional multi-party partnership help travelers enjoy better choice and convenience, and small businesses thrive in cross-border commerce with unprecedented innovations. We look forward to building wider and deeper collaboration to fulfill our shared mission to make the world a better place with the power of digital technologies.”





As the official payment partner of the Asian Games, Ant Group's“Serving Asian Games Plan” was upgraded. Through Alipay+ cross-border payment and digital marketing solutions, seven leading e-wallets in Asia, including mPay, join the“Mobile Payment International Promotion Service”. Ant Group is widely conducting tutorials to merchants in Chinese mainland, especially in the six cities of the Asian Games and top tourist cities in China, so that overseas guests including the Asian Games delegation of Macao can use their familiar e-wallets, like in their hometown.









About Macau Pass S.A.



