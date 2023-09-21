Indian Gov't Seeks Reduction In Canadian Diplomats In India

New Delhi cited the“interference of Canadian diplomats in Indian affairs” as the reason for the move.

“The Canadian diplomatic presence in India is larger than what India has, and accordingly needs to be downsized,” India's foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, told the media.

“We have informed the Canadian government that, there should be parity in diplomatic presence. Their numbers are very much higher than ours in Canada.”

The step came hours after India suspended visa services in Canada.

Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ottawa took a hit, after Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Monday alleged that Indian agents played a role in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver in June.

India outrightly denied the allegations and described them as“absurd and motivated.”

India has issued an advisory to Indians living in Canada, urging them to exercise utmost caution.

Canada has, in the meantime, suspended talks on a trade deal with India.– NNN-PTI