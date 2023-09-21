Interior Minister Inaugurates Machinery Maintenance Center In Tafilah Municipality

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Tafilah, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Minister of Interior, Mazen Faraya, on Thursday opened the maintenance center for modern machinery and vehicles in southern Tafilah governorate, which is one of the projects of the Decentralization, Accountability and Integrity at the Local Level Programme in Jordan (DAILL).
The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at a cost of about JD500,000.
Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, Faraya said, based on Royal directives, the ministry paid "utmost" attention to local development in the Kingdom's governorates, as the main axis of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), and set its "strategic" goals to promote local economic growth and provide a "safe" environment for investment projects.
Faraya stressed importance of true partnership with the relevant ministries, the private sector, civil society institutions and international donor partners.
The project, he noted, came to reduce the ongoing challenges faced by the municipalities of Tafilah governorate and the southern region in maintaining machinery and vehicles.
The minister added that the project is also part of efforts aimed at improving the service quality, reducing costs, and managing resources "effectively," referring to "remarkable" interest in increasing partnerships between the Kingdom's municipalities and the private sector.
MENAFN21092023000117011021ID1107117550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.