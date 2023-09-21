Air Force Commander Shows Ukraine's Air Defense Units Shooting Down Russian Missiles

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The combat performance of the Air Force's surface-to-air missile units on the night of September 21, 2023,” Oleshchuk wrote.

He thanked everyone protecting the Ukrainian sky.

A reminder that last night Ukrainian forces destroyed 36 out of 43 Russian air-launched cruise missiles , attacking the country's territory.

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine