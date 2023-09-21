Kuwait Crown Prince's China Visit Significant - Commerce Min.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to China is "significant" because it is of "sport and economic values," Minister of Commerce and Industry said Thursday.

Mohammad Al-Aiban, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, was speaking to KUNA following an audience by His Highness the Crown Prince to Kuwaiti athletes participating in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"I think this was the first time that a delegation taking part in the Asian Games holds a meeting at such level, of His Highness the Crown Prince, and it was evident in the positive spirit amongst the athletes," he said.

"This is a unique visit which includes the sport side and also the economic side," noted the Minister, who added that Kuwait and China were to sign memoranda of understanding regarding giant projects "that we seek to be executed on the ground in near future." He said these MoUs with China were part of Kuwait's 2035 Vision, and would cover housing cities, laborers' cities, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and other development projects, "which will provide job opportunities for the youth and contribute to economic development." Chairman of Kuwait National Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah said they were honored to have met with His Highness the Crown Prince, and they briefed him about participation of 145 athletes in 24 games.

His Highness the Crown Prince "show great support for the athletes and provide them with guidance which had great impact amongst them," he said.

He added that athletes were eager to compete especially after the games were postponed for some three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, thanking China for facilities offered for the athletes.

Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Yusuf Al-Baidan shed light on participation of females and said the political leadership and instructions of His Highness the Crown Prince have always been supporting women in all domains including sport.

"We are keen to see participation of women in sport events to be organized by Kuwait in future," he said.

The Public Authority for Sport, added Al-Baidan, would be establishing 3-4 stadiums as well as three sport complexes.

Fatma Hayat, member of NOC Board and head of the Kuwait sport mission to the Asian Games, said meeting with His Highness the Crown Prince, which she described as candid and inspiring, was an incentive for all athletes.

Asked about their mission, Hayat said football and rowing teams arrived four days ago because their competitions began early while more than 90 athletes and coaching staff arrived last night.

The management of the mission, she added, was keen on providing suitable environment for all athletes, which would be positively reflected on their performance. (end) bs.hb