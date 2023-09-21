





Photo Caption: Interfaith forum at the Church of Scientology of Cambridge, Ontario, on the Technology of Study developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The Scientology religion offers practical solutions to help improve conditions in life. In 1973, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard directed this technology to be made available for the training of Volunteer Ministers to enable them to confront“the pain, evil and injustice of existence,” and gain the ability“to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Those attending the seminar logged on to the free online Scientology Tools for Life course on the Scientology website and enrolled on the Technology of Study Course . Volunteer Ministers were on hand to help them master the principles and gain skill in their application.

The ability to learn is, of course, the cornerstone of the Volunteer Ministers program as it makes it possible to learn and apply each of the other skills a Volunteer Minister must master, including how to improve communication, resolve conflicts and relationship problems, raise happy and ethical children, succeed in one's chosen profession or field, and better one's own or others' conditions and circumstances.

Each student was presented a certificate on completing the course.

“Life is evolving,” said one participant,“so we need to evolve with it.” He realized that the knowledge he gained from the seminar will help him do so.

Another found she already“knew” some of the information in the course, but didn't apply it before. This course helped her understand what she was running into when she had difficulties while studying and how she can overcome them now. This will help her use what she learns from now on.

Many were interested in taking part in additional Tools for Life seminars and inviting their friends and colleagues to join them.

In a lecture in 1950, Mr. Hubbard described the importance of education to the future of the culture, not to mention the bettering of conditions for the individual:“The end and goal of any society, as it addresses the problem of education, is to raise the ability, the initiative and the cultural level and with all these the survival level of that society.”

The Church of Scientology Cambridge was dedicated in February 2013 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

Every Church of Scientology is a central point from which the Church's many community and social betterment activities are coordinated. The Church and its members are committed to helping others and so provide assistance through a wide range of activities. In addition to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program, these include anti-drug campaigns , human rights education initiatives , as well as social betterment programs utilizing L. Ron Hubbard's technology for drug rehabilitation, morality ,

literacy , and criminal reform.

Churches also serve as central meeting places for parishioners and like-minded community groups with whom Scientologists partner.

From its beginnings, the Church of Scientology has recognized that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right. In a world where conflicts are often traceable to intolerance of others' religious beliefs and practices, the Church has, for more than 50 years, made the preservation of religious liberty an overriding concern.

The Church publishes the Scientology Religious Freedom Blog to help create a better understanding of the freedom of religion and belief and provide news on religious freedom and issues affecting this freedom around the world.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion's ecclesiastical leader.

