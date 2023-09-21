How Smart Home Devices Save Money On Energy Bills

September 21, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Ever-rising Energy costs significantly impact monthly expenses, causing many to adopt strategies to reduce their bills. Some methods include turning off lights, using less heating, and avoiding standby mode for electronic devices by unplugging them.

While these efforts may prove helpful in the long run, smart home devices are another option worth considering, according to Mark Thompson, Founder of Smart Home Tekkie .

Almost every household around the globe now has a smart home device, such as a smart speaker, display, or security camera.

These devices keep us connected and protected and ensure easy communication within our homes. Additionally, they can play a critical role in helping us save money and energy throughout our homes.

If you're still on the fence about smart home devices due to privacy concerns , their potential savings, energy efficiency, and convenience are enough to win you over.

In the following sections, we will explore three smart home gadgets, recommended by Mark at Smart Home Tekkie, that can aid you in powering your home while keeping expenses under control.

According to Mark, smart bulbs are a game changer with regard to energy efficiency and convenience. These LED bulbs connect to the internet, allowing you to remotely control, schedule, and customize your lighting.

Use an app on your smartphone or tablet for easy control, even when you're not at home. Stop worrying about leaving lights on; you can now manage them with just a few taps on your mobile.

Using your mobile device or a smart speaker, you can turn lights on and off and set the brightness and hue, helping you create the perfect ambiance for each room.

As these bulbs generate less heat than traditional ones, they reduce energy consumption. While the initial cost may be higher, smart bulbs lead to long-term savings on your energy bills.

Among the vast range of smart bulbs available, the Philips Hue series stands out for its range of options, easy setup, and excellent performance, according to Smart Home Tekkie.

Various bulbs, lamps, and strips are available to upgrade your home's lighting with smart and energy-efficient solutions.

Smart thermostats efficiently manage your home's heating, cooling, and water systems, enabling you to reduce energy consumption and save money. Especially useful during colder months, these devices allow customized scheduling, timing, and adjustments to create optimal indoor conditions.

Accessible through apps on your smartphone or device, you can easily control your home's temperature settings remotely, ensuring a comfortable environment upon your arrival.

The leading smart thermostat models come from renowned brands such as Nest and Hive. These devices can adapt intelligently, learning your temperature preferences, specific schedule, and local weather conditions. Consequently, they optimize the climate in your living space while minimizing unnecessary energy usage.

Key functionality that sets smart thermostats apart includes:



Remote temperature adjustment.

Real-time monitoring of home energy usage.

Pre-programmed schedules to match your lifestyle.

Geofencing capabilities to detect your location. Compatibility with numerous smart home platforms.

Moreover, models like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and Ecobee SmartThermostat feature voice control integration. By exploring the array of smart thermostats available, you'll inevitably discover the ideal fit to enhance your home's heating and cooling efficiency.

Using smart plugs in your home can be a game changer in terms of energy efficiency and convenience. These handy devices transform your ordinary wall outlets into smart ones, allowing you to control and schedule various appliances from a simple app on your phone.

Consider a scenario where you've left your home but must check whether you turned off the kettle, coffee machine, or TV. With a smart plug, you can remotely switch them off to prevent wasting power and increasing your energy bill.

Additionally, you can use them to turn off devices or lights when you're in bed and realize something's still on.

Several well-known brands, such as Philips, Hive, TP-Link, and Belkin, offer excellent smart plug options. Kasa and Wyze Plug are also popular choices. Some smart plugs have added features like motion sensors for even better energy management.

Incorporating smart plugs in your home automation setup not only adds convenience to your daily life but also enables you to reduce energy waste and save on your bills significantly.