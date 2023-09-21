Plate IQ Announces Industry Expansion As The Top AP Automation Provider For Senior Living & Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Plate IQ Logo
Plate IQ Overview - End-to-End AP, Payments, and Spend Automation Software
Plate IQ, renowned in hospitality for its industry-leading AP automation solution, has announced a dedicated expansion effort in senior living & healthcare. Our latest advancements in Deep Learning AI, which leverage large language models (LLMs), uniquely enable us to support the complex AP processing requirements of the healthcare Industry.” - Krishna Janakiraman, VP of Engineering - Plate IQSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Plate IQ , renowned in hospitality for its industry-leading AP automation software, has announced a dedicated expansion effort in the senior living and healthcare markets. This marks the third of many growth initiatives that will see Plate IQ launch its revolutionary AI & machine-learning AP Automation tools in a number of new industries throughout the year.
Plate IQ will leverage its current substantial healthcare footprint, which includes strong strategic partnerships with West Harbor Healthcare, Bayshire Senior Communities, and more, to be the continued leader of innovative AP solutions with senior living and healthcare groups worldwide.
“Plate IQ has been a wonderful partner as we looked to increase efficiencies within our finance department. Prior to utilizing Plate IQ, we would print and sign hundreds of checks each week. This was tedious and very time-consuming. We now print only a few checks and can manage payments more easily. We also have better control over our expenses as key department heads can approve or deny invoices accordingly. I would recommend Plate IQ to anyone seeking greater control and efficiency for Accounts Payable.” - Jason Parrott, Controller - Bayshire Senior Communities
“Before [Plate IQ], I was probably spending 15 to 20 hours a week just trying to get things to work right. A lot of our CNAs and LVNs are outsourced, and those invoices come over to us, line by line, with each person in each shift. And now, I go in every morning or afternoon for about half an hour to 45 minutes. So it's definitely cut a lot of my time out there. It's easy to use, and I just think it's super efficient.” - Mary Herrington, Accounting Manager - West Harbor Healthcare
With a platform designed to streamline and scale AP teams, Plate IQ's solution supports line-item invoice digitization and automatic GL-coding, robust routing and workflow automation, scheduling and managing vendor payments of any type, and a detailed audit and approval log throughout the process. Plate IQ's latest Instant Capture technology, set to launch later this year, allows end users to digitize invoices instantly, empowering senior living and healthcare groups to scale operations and manage all clients from a single platform.
“We're honored to have partnered with a diverse group of clients to build an innovative and tailored service for the senior living and healthcare markets. Plate IQ is already the leading provider of AP automation solutions to restaurants, accounting firms, retail, hotels, resorts, and more, and we are excited to build new relationships and continue growing and supporting this space for years to come.” - Barrett Boston, CEO - Plate IQ
“Our latest advancements in Deep Learning AI, which leverage large language models (LLMs), uniquely enable us to support the complex AP processing requirements of the healthcare Industry. We can process large volumes of multi-page invoices, capture custom header and line item fields, and code invoices to multiple dimensions, including GL and departments, with zero to minimal training requirements.” - Krishna Janakiraman, VP Engineering - Plate IQ
To learn more about Plate IQ's powerful AP automation solution for senior living and healthcare markets, or to see any of these tools in action, please visit .
Plate IQ was founded in 2014, graduated Y Combinator in the summer of 2015, recently raised $160 million in Series B funding from FTV Capital, and now processes more than 70,000 invoices daily and over $2.5 billion in direct vendor payments annually - serving 30,000+ customers across restaurants, hotels, country clubs, automotive, retail, grocery, construction, manufacturing, distribution, accounting services, healthcare, and other industries.
Plate IQ helps businesses and partners automate accounts payable on their terms with leading AI and machine learning. They simplify everything from invoice and spend management to payments for both recurring and one-time expenses with a cloud-first approach that enables remote work.
For more information, please visit .
Ben Frank
Plate IQ
+1 904-219-8654
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Plate IQ End-to-End AP Automation Software Explainer Video
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.