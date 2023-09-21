Security Forces Eliminate 8 Militants, Including 2 Commanders, In Bannu Operation

Unfortunately, three security personnel sustained injuries during the operation. Security sources also disclosed the recovery of a significant cache of weapons from the militants.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, while the wounded personnel have been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

This operation follows a prior attack earlier this month, in which a military convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber at a check post in the Jani Khel Mali Khel area. The attack resulted in the loss of 9 security personnel and injuries to 5 others.

