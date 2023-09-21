Security Forces Eliminate 8 Militants, Including 2 Commanders, In Bannu Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent joint operation in the Jani Khel Sardi Khel area of Bannu, security forces and FC personnel have reported the successful elimination of 8 militants, which includes two prominent commanders associated with the banned organization 'Daesh Khurasan'.
Unfortunately, three security personnel sustained injuries during the operation. Security sources also disclosed the recovery of a significant cache of weapons from the militants.
A search operation is currently underway in the area, while the wounded personnel have been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
This operation follows a prior attack earlier this month, in which a military convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber at a check post in the Jani Khel Mali Khel area. The attack resulted in the loss of 9 security personnel and injuries to 5 others.
