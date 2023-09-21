President Of SOCAR Meets With Chairman Of Bp's Management Board

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, 2023, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil
Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Helge Lund, Chairman
of the Board of Directors of bp, Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice
President of Production and Operations of the company, and the
former CEO of the company, who participated in the signing of the
"Deal of the Century" met with director Lord John Philip Brown.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the efficient
operation of bp in Azerbaijan and the long-term successful
cooperation between SOCAR and bp. As a result of the wise and
far-sighted policy of the Azerbaijani National Leader, Heydar
Aliyev, the "Agreement of the Century" signed on September 20, 1994
laid the foundation of Azerbaijan's new energy strategy and made an
important contribution to the economic development of the region
along with our country.
The parties reviewed the existing opportunities for cooperation
on energy projects, exchanged views on the implementation of
experience exchanges in the field of human capital and other issues
of mutual interest.
