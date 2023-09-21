President Of SOCAR Meets With Chairman Of Bp's Management Board

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the efficient operation of bp in Azerbaijan and the long-term successful cooperation between SOCAR and bp. As a result of the wise and far-sighted policy of the Azerbaijani National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the "Agreement of the Century" signed on September 20, 1994 laid the foundation of Azerbaijan's new energy strategy and made an important contribution to the economic development of the region along with our country.

The parties reviewed the existing opportunities for cooperation on energy projects, exchanged views on the implementation of experience exchanges in the field of human capital and other issues of mutual interest.