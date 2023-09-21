Strike On Russian Black Sea Fleet Command Post In Crimea: First Satellite Images Appear

"Planet Labs' latest satellite images of September 21 show that at least one building was damaged in this area, part of which was destroyed as a result of the explosions on September 20. This is reported by Skhemy journalists. According to Radio Liberty's Map of Military Facilities, 744th Communications Center of the Black Sea Fleet Command of the Russian Federation is located there," Radio Liberty's Skhemy project posted on Telegram .

As reported, on the morning of September 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the Black Sea Fleet command post of the Russian invaders near Verkhniosadove outside the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The military base was destroyed by missiles that hit the target accurately.