Number Of Injured In Kherson Night Shelling Increases To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the number of injured as a result of night shelling by the Russian Federation has increased to six.
This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"Around three in the morning, the occupants fired artillery and mortar shells at residential areas of the city, as well as Grad multiple rocket launchers. The attack by Russian invaders killed three people and injured six others," the statement said.
The military administration also showed video and photos of the consequences of the night shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson by Russian troops.
Earlier, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that as a result of the shelling of Kherson at night on Thursday, September 21, three people were killed and five were injured.
As reported, at about 3:40 a.m., the Russian army opened fire on residential areas of Kherson.
