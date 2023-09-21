Kuleba, Stoltenberg Discuss Preparations For NATO Summit In Washington

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Always good to meet with Jens Stoltenberg. We discussed further Ukraine-NATO cooperation, the deliverables of the NATO-Ukraine Council ministerial, and the preparations for the Washington summit,” Kuleba wrote.

A reminder that, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a number of meetings, namely with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and the foreign affairs ministers of Guyana, Mauritania, Mexico, and the Netherlands.