Kuleba, Stoltenberg Discuss Preparations For NATO Summit In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have met and discussed Ukraine's further cooperation with the Alliance and preparations for the Washington Summit.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Always good to meet with Jens Stoltenberg. We discussed further Ukraine-NATO cooperation, the deliverables of the NATO-Ukraine Council ministerial, and the preparations for the Washington summit,” Kuleba wrote.
A reminder that, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a number of meetings, namely with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and the foreign affairs ministers of Guyana, Mauritania, Mexico, and the Netherlands.
