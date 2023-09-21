China Unveils Railgun-Armed Nuclear-Powered Supercarrier

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has unveiled a super-ship concept, a railgun-armed nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, reviving an old Soviet concept in line with its bastion strategy in the South China Sea. However, it may be more of a prestige weapon than a viable warship design.
This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China's top naval scientist, Ma Weiming, has proposed a futuristic warship that could transform naval fleets into Star Wars-style super-ships. Ma proposed his design in the peer-reviewed journal Transactions of China Electrotechnical Society .
The SCMP notes that the super-ship could carry many aircraft but differs from traditional carriers, as it is heavily armed with electromagnetic weapons such as railguns, coilguns, rocket launchers, laser weapons, and high-powered microwaves.
The source notes that the ship's advanced technology effectively transforms energy from the ship's power source into the electromagnetic energy needed to power high-powered weapons, allowing a single warship to defend against air attacks accurately, engage in anti-submarine warfare, intercept missiles, and deliver precise strikes on both naval and land targets.
The source says the super-ship's comprehensive nuclear-powered electromagnetic system could convert nuclear energy into usable kinetic energy or electricity to drive high-energy weapons systems, such as on-board railguns that could hit targets in near space with guided ordnance at up to seven times the speed of sound.
It also says the electromagnetic-launched projectiles could be automatically reloaded like an automatic rifle, allowing far greater speed and number of projectiles fired than adversaries.
