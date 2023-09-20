Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Unveils Logo Of Vizhinjam International Seaport

The new seaport will be known as Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister said that the Vizhinjam port is a dream project for Kerala and it offers a wide scope for shaping the state in International maritime trade sector.

Kerala Minister for Ports, Ahamed Devarkovil delivered the presidential address. The minister confirmed that the first ship carrying cranes from China will be docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport on October 4

Following the arrival of the first ship, the minister announced that three other ships-one in October and two in November-would arrive at Vizhinjam. He stated that the port, which is being built at a projected cost of Rs 7,700 crore, is expected to be commissioned by May next year.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world. The project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, got delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition.

The Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December this year. The Minister also said that 75 per cent of the breakwater construction is also complete.

32 state-of-the-art cranes including 8 Super Post Panamax cranes and 24 Cantilever Rail Mounted Gantry cranes, are reportedly being delivered at a total price of Rs 1500 crores. It will take about a month to install the cranes at the port.

The concessionaire company, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), had previously entered into an agreement with M/S. Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (Hong Kong) Company Limited (ZPMC) for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of port equipment and systems as part of the project's phase 1 works in June 2018. Cranes alone would cost more than Rs. 1,500 crore.