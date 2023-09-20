Ukrainian MP suggests using inmates for electricity

(MENAFN) Ukrainian legislator Sergey Grivko has recommended utilizing the nation`s jail population as a foundation of electricity. Based on the MP from the governing Servant of the People group, prisoners could utilize bicycle producers in return for reduced prison time.



In a Facebook upload, Grivko exposed that he had “one of my creative bills registered” for contemplation by the nation`s parliament, TASS stated on Tuesday. He clarified that he was targeting an action to “motivate 50,000 inmates to generate electricity with the help of bicycle generators.”



The legislator recommended gratifying inmates through shortening their sentences by one month per year.



The unusual strategy would show to Ukrainian community that substitute methods are there of “filling the country’s power grid,” he stated. Grivko also recommended that gyms could increase as power generation amenities.



