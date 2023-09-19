(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates and SriLankan Establish Reciprocal Interline Partnership
. Partnership encompasses 30 routes operated by both airlines
. Emirates customers can travel to two new points in India and Gan Island in Maldives via Colombo with seamless connectivity and baggage transfers
. SriLankan customers can travel with Emirates on 15 routes across the Middle East, US, and more with smooth connections in Dubai
Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines. The partnership will enable access to new points on each other's networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.
Tickets are now on sale for travel effective immediately as the interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, for Emirates' passengers to choose from. The interline network includes two new Indian destinations, Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to Gan Island in the Maldives, for customers to travel seamlessly on a single ticket while enjoying the convenience of a generbaggage policy and hassle-free baggage check-through to the final destination. Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mal, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo.
SriLankan Airlines' passengers are also set to benefit from access to Emirates' global network and connect to 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai. The interline network includes points across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US. SriLankan's customers will enjoy a premium travel experience and partnership benefits while flying on Emirates to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and a host ofcities including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Chicago, Boston and Houston.*
Travel itineraries can be booked immediately on emirates.com, srilankanand preferred online and offline travel agencies.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said: 'We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with SriLankan and provide our customers with more choice and access to additional destinations to suit their travel plans. This partnership enables customers to seamlessly fly to unique destinations in India and the Maldives, via Colombo. We look forward to further developing our cooperation in the near future and enhancing benefits that customers can enjoy when travelling with Emirates and SriLankan on one ticket.'
Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines stated: 'We are happy to announce our renewed interline collaboration with Emirates. SriLankan is committed to providing connectivity to Sri Lanka from around the world and we work with many partners to access cities we don't fly to. Emirates is a truly global airline and has a long history in Sri Lanka and it givesreal pleasure to work with them. The partnership provides more options to connect to and from Sri Lanka, assisting both Sri Lankan passengers at home and abroad, and supports tourism growth to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean.'
Sri Lanka continues to be an important part of the Emirates network spanning almost 140 destinations. Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and since then has caried more than 11 million passengers to and from Colombo. The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Colombo, utilising the Boeing 777-300ER, as well as an additional daily service via Mal, providing customers flexibility to choose flights and enjoy the convenience of minimal connection times. It is the only international carrier to serve the country with First Class services – offering passengers world-class products and superior comfort in the air and on-ground.
* Travellers flying to destinations in theon Emirates and SriLankan interline tickets must clear their baggage withCustoms at the first point of entry in the country.
