Ideal Standard Adds New Glossy Grey Finish To I.Life B

Leading bathroom manufacturer, Ideal Standard, has announced the latest addition to its i.life B range – a Glossy Grey finish. This new trend-led colour option gives the popular i.life collection a contemporary aesthetic and sophisticated edge.

Glossy Grey is available on a selection of i.life B's vanities, toilets, and bidets, all of which have been designed in collaboration with renowned Italian studio, Palomba Serafini Associati (PS+A). The entire collection was built to be flexible, with the wide variety of models on offer meaning users never have to sacrifice beauty for practicality – whether specifying for a large family bathroom or smaller ensuite.

Ideal Standard's SingularTM approach takes this flexibility even further, and offers the complete compatibility needed to let customers bring their design vision to life. SingularTM ensures that products from any of Ideal Standard's portfolios can be brought together seamlessly, giving customers the freedom to create tailored solutions without having to make compromises.

True to this approach, the manufacturer offers matching furniture options and shower trays in grey, with a variety of models to suit any space. Partnering perfectly with the glossy grey finish, Ideal Standard's range of Silk Black fittings, accessories, and shower enclosures enable customers to create a fully coordinated look. Equally, the new grey ceramics can be combined with Ideal Standard's wide range of brassware collections in chrome or durable PVD colours, for fully tailored solutions and a truly cohesive space.

It isn't just looks-wise where i.life B shines though, behind i.life's graceful aesthetic is powerful technology that keeps it performing effortlessly and effectively. RimLS+ advanced flushing technology delivers a strong flush, while the lack of an overhanging rim means these WCs are easier to clean for a more hygienic space. Ideal Standard has also drawn on a century of experience creating beautiful and functional bathroom solutions to make the installation process easier than ever too. The innovative EasyFix+ installation system makes this stage of the process effortless, as wall-hung toilets can be installed faster and by just one person – saving time and resource.

Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.

Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic sanitary ware products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company's international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado and Vidima.