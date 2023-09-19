Gold Forecast: Will Gold Breakout?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The gold market exhibited a modest uptick as the trading week commenced on Monday. Nevertheless, it appears that the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is poised to continue serving as a barrier to upward movement. What makes this week particularly intriguing is the impending interest-rate decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), set against the backdrop of an eagerly anticipated press conference. Many traders are fervently speculating that the Federal Reserve might be on the verge of concluding its recent spate of rate hikes and, intriguingly, could even contemplate rate reductions as early as next year. This development bears significant implications, given gold's historical tendency to exhibit a negative correlation with interest rates. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Should the market experience a retreat, it's worth noting that the 200-Day EMA coincides with the lower boundary of the candlestick observed on Thursday, thereby providing substantial support. Additionally, the $1900 level looms as another pivotal support threshold. Given the context, it's reasonable to anticipate the possibility of a pullback being construed as a value proposition. As long as gold maintains its foothold above the $1900 mark, the precimetal is likely to retain a degree of stability.Noise Ahead
Conversely, a break above the resistance posed by the 50-day EMA could potentially trigger a bullish trajectory for gold. In such a scenario, the coveted $2000 level becomes a key milestone on the long-term horizon. This price point assumes significance not just due to its numerical value but also because it's expected to be fortified by the presence of varioptions barriers. This also will have news outlets suddenly interested in the market. As gold navigates within the range delineated by these two influential moving averages, market participants should brace themselves for the prospect of heightened volatility. Consequently, it's advisable to exercise prudence and maintain a reasonable position size. Such caution is particularly prudent in the current market environment. In light of these considerations, adopting a strategy that favors buying on dips appears to be a more comfortable approach.However, it remains essential to monitor the performance of the $1900 support level diligently. A decisive breach below this threshold could potentially trigger a rapid descent toward the $1800 level, underscoring the importance of vigilance and adaptability in navigating the dynamic gold market. Afterall, we have a lot of central bank noise over the next few sessions.our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
