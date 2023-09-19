Celebrating Our People And Perspectives At Henkel

Embracing a culture that values and elevates different viewpoints is integral to our success as a company. As pioneers at heart for the good of generations, our people and their contributions to fostering an inclusive environment at Henkel are paving the way for a more equitable workplace and society.

Our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) helpgive voice to multiple cultures and experiences, and build community inside and outside of Henkel. Members from our ¡Unidos! ERG share how their Hispanic culture and heritage have helped shape who they are today, why representation is so important and how to join in the celebration!