(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd, along with his colleagues,joined
Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the completion of the merger of Raymond James Trust (Canada) ("RJ Trust") and SoTrust Company Limited ("STCL"). Continue Reading
Raymond James Opens the Market Tuesday, September 19, 2023
The combined entity, now known as SoTrust, An Affiliate of Raymond James, creates the largest independent trust company in Canada and extends our capacity to deliver high quality, independent trust services through the expansion of our team of estate and trust professionals across the country".
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107100339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.