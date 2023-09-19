Raymond James Opens The Market

The combined entity, now known as SoTrust, An Affiliate of Raymond James, creates the largest independent trust company in Canada and extends our capacity to deliver high quality, independent trust services through the expansion of our team of estate and trust professionals across the country".

