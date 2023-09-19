Velocity Launches Global Expense Management (GEM) Through Acquisition Of RPA, AI And Machine Learning Platform

HOLLAND, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company

(Velocity), a technology solution and services provider of voice, wi-fi and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across diverse industries, today announced its launch of the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform. This strategic move marks an important milestone in Velocity's mission to provide comprehensive solutions for businesses seeking to streamline their expense management processes.

With the acquisition, Velocity is upgrading its technology expense management systems with industry-leading precise cost allocation and streamlined payment processing through its cloud-based GEM platform. Focusing on variIT sectors, including fixed and mobile telephony, cloud, UCaaS, and SaaS, Velocity will continue offering clients straightforward point-and-click access to measurable financial improvements and usage governance. This efficiency ensures organizations can optimize technological investments, enhancing their competitive edge in the digital landscape.

"We are committed to bringing more value to our customers who are looking to simplify their expense management and save money. GEM setsapart because of our 100% U.S. based support teams, a significant differentiator in the current state of the market. Furthermore, our ability to seamlessly integrate GEM with other Velocity solutions enablesto simplify client technology needs into one comprehensive package," said Mark Walker, President and Chief Operating Officer of Velocity.

The proprietary GEM platform offers significant benefits to organizations seeking to optimize their expense management across multi-location enterprises. With GEM, clients gain unparalleled visibility and control over all their expenses, enabling them to reduce and optimize costs. The platform automates processes, enhances inventory control, and allows the allocation of internal resources to higher-value corporate initiatives. GEM has garnered praise from customers for its features, including cost savings, reallocation of resources, detailed reporting, data accessibility, and high flexibility with regard to integrating client data. It is designed to reduce expenses and optimize costs, making it a valuable tool for budget management, expense allocation and compliance. It also offers seamless integration with ERP systems for efficient data delivery.

GEM streamlines operations by automating processes and providing a single tool for managing all IT-related services. It offers flexibility in ingesting client data, making it adaptable to unique business needs. The platform helps businesses effectively adapt to technology changes, updates, and upgrades and assists in managing and planning for contract terms and conditions, ensuring that organizations stay ahead of the curve. GEM delivers comprehensive, detailed management, and optimization of corporate telinventory, resources, and expenses while delivering documented cost savings.

GEM represents an industry-first approach, leveraging Microsoft Power BI with the latest AI and RPA technology. When combined with Velocity's comprehensive managed solutions we provide total visibility into IT/Teinvestments.

For more information about GEM, please visit

Velocity's Global Expense Management Solution .

ABOUT VELOCITY

Founded in 2005, Velocity is a technology managed solution provider for voice, data, wi-fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV and the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform, among others,

supported by a proprietary network backbone across 19 redundant data centers for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries.

With its nationwide network of 5,500 certified field technicians, project managers, and software developers, over 500 employees, and 450+ carrier agreements, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S. based technical support complimented by supply chain and logistics services inventory & warehousing, repair depot, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. Velocity delivers an unparalleled scope of services for its client. As a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, Velocity monitors teland technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

For more information, please visit



SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company