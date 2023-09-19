EU nation`s agriculturalists perform huge Ukraine grain demonstration

(MENAFN) Bulgarian agriculturalists have taken to the roads in demonstration, triggering barriers at dozens of highways as well as border passing on Monday. They are expressing their dissatisfaction with the administration’s choice to remove the prohibition on Ukrainian grain shipments.



The demonstration comes after an ineffective effort to solve the issue over debates with the administration. Professional relations are aggressively taking part in this extensive protest, with 26 becoming a part of the matter.



The demonstration is scheduled to keep on going with a mass rally in the capital, Sofia, arranged for Tuesday. National establishments have asked contributors to follow to the ruling.



The agriculturalists’ grievances stalk from the administration’s rejection to uphold the ban on Ukrainian grain in the regional market. An EU-wide prohibition, firstly forced in May, perished last Friday.



