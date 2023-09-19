Friends Of Texas Public Schools Announces 2023 Award Honorees Standing Strong For Texas Public Schools

Friends of Texas Public Schools 2023 Friend of the Year Awards Dinner honorees: The Friend of the Year honoree is the Holdsworth Center and Dr. Lindsay Whorton; Ambassadors of the Year are superintendents Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD, Dr. Georgeanne Warnoc

Friends of Texas Public Schools is hosting its 19th annual awards dinner on Wednesday, November 8, at the Baylor Club, McLane Stadium in Waco.

Scott Milder

+1 512-334-6555



