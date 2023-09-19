Erdogan asks Musk to establish next Tesla factory in Turkey

(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has requested Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk to choose Turkey as the spot for his electric vehicle firm’s coming gigafactory, as stated by a national Turkish news agency.



In the gathering on Sunday, Erdogan labelled Ankara’s “technological breakthroughs as well as the ‘Digital Türkiye’ vision and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy,” the nation’s communications executive stated in a declaration quoted by the news agency.



Apart from commending Musk to found Tesla’s next manufactory in Turkey, Erdogan named other “opportunities for collaboration with SpaceX may arise through the steps taken and to be taken as part of Turkey’s space program,” as well.



The US tycoon has not remarked on the outcomes of the discussions yet. He was witnessed going in the Turkish House skyscraper across the road of the United Nations HQ on Sunday, holding his son on Sunday.



Tesla presently has six ‘gigafactories’ in the United States, Germany, as well as China, and is constructing a seventh in Mexico. The carmaker can select a place for its coming key output factory by the end of this year, Musk mentioned previously in 2023.

