China’s seafood shipments from Japan drop by more than two-thirds

China's seafood shipments from Japan fell by over two-thirds in the last month following Beijing imposed a sanction on marine goods from its neighbor, customs figures revealed on Monday.



Seafood imports from Japan decreased by 67.6 percent on a yearly basis in August as the rate of drop in shipments enhanced from 28.5 percent in July.



Beijing placed an instant prohibition on shipments of all seafood from Japan in reply to Tokyo’s verdict to release treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, which started on August 24.



China constricted checks on Japanese marine commodities for radioactive materials from the beginning of July, triggering goods to be detained for weeks at customs. Exports of mainly new fish, which cannot be sold when they lose their freshness, have become unbearable.



Beijing has firmly rejected the discharge of wastewater from Fukushima, alleging that it is “nuclear-contaminated” as well as labelling the act as “extremely selfish and irresponsible.”

