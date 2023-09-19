Investcorp announces sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Bahrain, September 19, 2023: Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has announced that it will be sponsoring the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (the “ADSW”) as a Summit Associate Partner. The ADSW Summit is set to take place on the 4th of December at COP28.



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADSW is a global platform that purports to bring together government leaders, policy makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and youth to explore ways to tackle climate change. ADSW will play a critical role in maintaining worldwide climate momentum at COP28, by enabling impactful and inclusive dialogue between all global stakeholders, translating pledges into practical solutions for a net-zero future. As in previous years, ADSW will also feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Atlantic Council, Tamkeen, and others during COP28.



With a 40+ year track record of identifying, investing in, and scaling transformative businesses, Investcorp recognizes the essential role that private capital and expertise must play as a catalyst to action and results and support sustainability efforts. Earlier this month, Investcorp announced its sponsorship of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“COP28”) taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023.



Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: “We are very pleased to support the ADSW, and participate in the exchange of ideas to accelerate the adoption of technologies, strategies and policies that will help combat climate change. The ADSW has become one of the most solid global platforms for sustainability action. We believe that through partnership and collective action, events such as ADSW and COP28 offer a platform for necessary conversations in order to create a more sustainable and prosperous world for generations to come.”



Earlier this year, in January 2023, the opening ceremony of the ADSW was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and 13 heads of state and prime ministers, and over the course of six days, the event hosted 36,000 participants from 170 countries and featured more than 600 speakers.







MENAFN19092023002825012069ID1107099409