Dave Depenicer Elected As 55Th President Of The Ontario Home Builders' Association

As a teenager in search of a summer job, Dave began working for his Uncle Mark of Mark Labadie Construction, where he gained skills in home renovation and construction. By the end of high school, Dave was leading a crew and knew this was a lifelong passion. Shortly thereafter, he branched out into framing before starting his own company at the ripe age of 23 after securing his Ontario New Home Warranty number. Dave has spent the last 20 years building the community of Dresden and is a passionate advocate for the industry.

Dave most recently served as the 1st Vice President and has been an active OHBA Board of Directors member since 2019. A leader in Ontario's building community, he also previously served as President of the Chatham – Kent Home Builders' Association,

Now, as Dave takes the helm, he aims to build upon the strong foundation of OHBA and unite the membership behind Ontario's mission to build 1.5 million homes by 2031. In his inaugural address as President, Dave highlighted the importance of collaboration among the association network, industry partners and government to expedite the development of new housing stock and meet Ontario's housing targets. Dave commented,“We're not merely an association; we're architects of the future, shapers of the landscape, and the heartbeat of our province housing industry. We are resilient, and together, we will thrive.”

During the evening's celebration, Dave presented four association awards honouring leaders within the HBA network and Ontario's home-building industry.

2023 Ontario Home Builders' Association Awards

Lifetime Achievement

The OHBA Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigirecognition honouring an individual who has made significant contributions to Ontario's residential construction industry and the Home Builders' Association. Last night's honour was presented to Mr. Bob Finnigan, Partner at HERITY and President of Heathwood Homes. Over the last 30 years, Heathwood Homes has built a well-earned reputation for quality and service, building homes across Ontario. Mr. Finnigan's legacy extends beyond his exemplary work as he has actively engaged with the Home Builders' Association network over the last two decades. His local, provincial, and national service underscores his commitment to advancing Ontario's home-building industry.

David Horton Leadership Award

Honouring the legacy of past OHBA Executive Officer David Horton, this award is presented to a deserving association staff member who has exemplified David's leadership qualities and commitment to the association. Last night's honoree was Mike Collins-Williams of the West End Home Builders' Association. Mike began his career at OHBA in 2003 under the leadership of David Horton and, during his tenure, played a critical role in the advocacy and policy priorities of the association. In 2020, Mike assumed the role of CEO at the West End Home Builders' Association and has successfully revitalized and positioned this local as a prominent leader in the HBA network. Mike consistently embodies David's exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to the association network.

Member of the Year

David Renfroe of Renfroe Land Management was presented with the Member of the Year award for his outstanding commitment to the association, exemplifying the core value of members supporting members. David has significantly contributed to the residential construction industry, the provincial association, and his home local, the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association. As Chair of the OHBA Builder Developer Council, David is instrumental in advocating for ways to spur housing construction in Ontario.

Local of the Year

The 2023 OHBA Local of the Year Award was presented to the Windsor-Essex Home Builders' Association (WEHBA). Over the past several years, this association has experienced accelerated growth, reflecting the enthusiasm and commitment of residential construction professionals within their region. Behind this growth lies the relentless dedication of their President, Board of Directors and Executive Officer. Accepting the award were President Vince Lapico, Executive Officer MeliSchenk, and members of WEHBA.