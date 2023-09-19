(MENAFN- Australia Nigeria Alliance) 10 winners a day with cash prizes up to KD1,000 when ordering from their favorite restaurant

Jahez-Kuwait launches daily cash draw offer



• Alsaei: The cash prize draw adds to the range of initiatives we introduced to amplify the user experience for our growing customer base

Kuwait City, 00 September 2023: Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, announced the launch of its latest campaign which offers 182 lucky customers a chance to win from the KD20,00 cash prize pool. The campaign marks a unique approach taken by Jahez-Kuwait to reward its valued customers with cash prizes based on their order frequency through the delivery app.

Starting from September 10th up until the 30th, customers that order using the Jahez-Kuwait app will receive one chance to enter the draw for every successful order completed. The more customers order using the app, the higher their chances are to be one of the 10 lucky winners to win one of the 18 daily KD100 cash prizes, or the KD1,000 grand prizes taking place on the last two days of the campaign. Winners in the draw will be selected by a representative from the Ministry of Communications and announced within 24 hours from the draw date, in which they will receive the cash prize at Jahez-Kuwait’s headquarters. Upon winning one of the cash prizes, customers will be informed via the app and through Whatsapp on their registered number.

Jahez-Kuwait expressed in a statement that launching the draw aims to reward customers for their loyalty and the trust they place in the Company as their preferred food delivery service. The initiative also serves as an additional activity introduced by Jahez-Kuwait to give back to its loyal customers. The Company recently held a cash back program, introduced free delivery for a limited time, and organized other initiatives to enhance the user experience for its customers in Kuwait. Such programs align with the framework and strategic approach that Jahez-Kuwait applies to broaden its customer base and attract new customers that can leverage the rewarding opportunities.

"It brings Jahez-Kuwait great joy to launch the cash prize draw for its loyal customers, adding to the range of initiatives we have introduced to amplify the user experience for our growing customer base," said Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait. "Our main objective through this initiative is to engage with our customers and provide them with the exciting opportunity of winning one of the cash prizes simply by placing orders to their favorite restaurants through the Jahez-Kuwait app."

He added, "Jahez-Kuwait views every restaurant we onboard not merely as an addition to our platform, but as a valuable partnership, enriching the selection of cuisines we offer our customers. Our expansion strategy is not just about numbers, but mainly about seamlessly connecting and embracing the rich culinary diversity of Kuwait. Beyond our business aspirations and goals lies a heartfelt commitment to the local community. Through a wide range of campaigns and activities, we aim to uplift and champion local restaurants in their journey to success. As we continue to grow, we see the reflection of a community coming together, where every meal ordered supports a broader vision of shared progress and prosperity."

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

