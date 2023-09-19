Armenian Armed Forces' 4Th Rifle Brigade Suffers Devastating Blow (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The 4th Rifle
Brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces near the Khankendi-Khojaly
road was hit with a crushing blow, Trend reports.
Localized anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the
region to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Trilateral Statement, to suppress large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of civilians
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00
(GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road
passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the
State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a
result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on
the spot.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a
Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near
the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a
terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a
sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur
Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on
the spot.
