Scholarships This Week

Description: Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals between 18 and 35 years of age to recognize and reward those individuals who are developing unique sustainable solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society at scale in India.

Eligibility: Applicants should belong to the age group of 18 to 35 years (as on 1st September 2023). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.

Pr izes & Rewards: Fellowship grants worth INR 10 Lakh along with exclusive mentorship at CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad and networking opportunities.

Last Date to Apply: 10-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: Legrand invites applications from meritorigirl students who have applied to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch., other courses (BBA/B.Com./B.Sc.- Math and Sciences) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritoristudents to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to girl students across India.

Applicants must have gotten admission in B.Tech/BE/B.Arch./BBA/B.Com/B.Sc. (Math and Science) degrees in India.

Applicants must have passed out class 12 in the year 2022–2023.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in Class 10 and 12

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5,00,000.

Preference will be given to special category* students.

Prizes & Rewards: Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.

Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

*Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

Description: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognized institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.

Eligibility: Girl students who are currently studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at AICTE-recognized institutions are eligible.

The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Annual family income must not exceed INR 4 lakh per annum.

Please Note: Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.

Female scholars who have previously received the 'Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students' in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree can also apply.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000

Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

