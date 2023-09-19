Qatar Provides $2.3Bn Aid To Support Education Worldwide

New York: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has said that supporting education globally tops Qatar's development agenda, highlighting the country's up to $2.3bn aid to support education worldwide through strategic partnerships.

She said that this support enabled millions of students to access quality learning opportunities, as these programmes achieved tangible results, enabling young people to contribute to the development and well-being of their communities.

The remarks came during Her Excellency's participation in the High-Impact Initiative on Transforming Education, under the theme 'Learning to build a better future for all', on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA meetings in New York. Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani attended the session.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the joint commitment towards providing quality education for all, and that education is a common global interest and an essential driver for the progress of all 17 SDGs.

The session is part of endeavours to strengthen global efforts to accelerate achieving the fourth SDG on the quality of education, and to ensure the continuity of the global movement towards following up on the implementation of the commitments of the Transforming Education Summit (TES) which UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres called for in the previUNGA, in a bid to place education atop the world's political agenda.

The initiatives programme included several sessions that focused on countries experiences on education transformation agenda, transforming education financing and presenting initiatives towards achieving investment in a greater, more efficient and equitable manner; and exchanging the views of youth and students and their responses to the experiences of their countries.

Qatar is one of the five pioneering countries leading the education transformation process, as it was chosen at the invitation of HE the UN Secretary-General during the TES 2022. This selection reflects the extent of the interest that the State of Qatar attaches to supporting education at the national and international levels.