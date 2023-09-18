Spain's Women Players Say Their National Team Boycott Remains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 12:54 AM
Spain's women's football team players said on Monday their firm opposition to be called for the national team remains in place after most of the players who last month won the Women's World Cup were selected for upcoming games.
In a joint statement, the players said they would take the "best decision" for their future and health after they studied the legal implications it could have for them to not attend the call-up.
The revolt by the players followed a kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso by the country's football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the World Cup, which eventually triggered his resignation.
ALSO READ:
Iranian fans give Ronaldo rapturwelcome in Tehran
Guardiola optimistic about Man City retaining Champions League title
Watch: Messi catches son's U12 Inter Miami football match, victory over rivals
MENAFN18092023000049011007ID1107094644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.