Cop28 Appoints Kuehne+Nagel As Freight Forwarding And Logistics Partner



Kuehne+Nagel to act as the sole ground handler for COP28 at the Expo City in Dubai

Highlights the expertise of Kuehne+Nagel in the expo and events space Underpins Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to its science-based emission reduction targets and decarbonisation efforts .

Dubai / UAE, September 18, 2023 – COP28 has appointed Kuehne+Nagel as the official logistics partner at the global 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. From November 30 until December 12, the event is expected to convene over 70,000 accredited visitors to the restricted Blue Zone and 50,000 daily visitors to the public Green Zone. The appointment underpins Kuehne+Nagel's capabilities in expo and events logistics, as well as its commitment to its science-based emission reduction targets and efforts to decarbonise logistics.

At Expo City Dubai, Kuehne+Nagel will be the sole ground handler responsible for steering all logistics activities on-site, like building country pavilions and stages for panel discussions. In addition, the team will support participants in their end-to-end and local logistics needs, from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and warehousing, to venue delivery – all supported by Kuehne+Nagel's global network of experts and its portfolio of low-emission solutions.

Damian Raczynski, National Manager and Oman at Kuehne+Nagel: „We are proud to have been appointed for this important conference. Kuehne+Nagel is well-known in the events and exhibition space in Europe, and this appointment underpins our efforts to further develop this segment in the Middle East – a region with world-class infrastructure to accommodate this industry.”

Sustainable logistics solutions and SBTi:

Kuehne+Nagel's appointment by COP28 can not only be credited to its logistics expertise, but also to its ambitions to decarbonise the logistics sector. Kuehne+Nagel has committed to the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) and has taken major steps to make low-emission transport solutions available for its customers. Cooperation with customers, carriers, international organisations, and other stakeholders is part of Kuehne+Nagel's strategy to drive meaningful change.

Sarah Kreienbühl, Member of the Management Board, responsible for Human Resources and ESG at Kuehne+Nagel International AG: „Our current fois on making low-emission fuels more widely available in the market. However, our industry needs to unlock new technologies to have more and better solutions. This is a challenge for which all actors across societies and industries need to work together. That is why the yearly Conference of the Parties is so important, alongside other forums and coalitions that bring actors together to address climate change.”

About Kuehne+Nagel:

With close to 79,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.