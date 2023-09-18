Maniv Romeo: The Mind Fueling the Rise of Shootup Media in India

(MENAFN- Aamir Naik) In the ever-evolving landscape of digital entrepreneurship, one name stands out as a trailblazer, pushing boundaries and redefining success - Maniv Romeo, also known as Sikandar Kumar. Hailing from the picturesque region of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Maniv Romeo has swiftly risen to prominence as a beacon of innovation and determination. His journey from a small town to becoming the youngest digital entrepreneur of India in 2023, with a strong foothold in Jharkhand, is nothing short of remarkable.

Maniv Romeo's journey began with a spark of vision that ignited during his formative years. Recognizing the transformative power of digital technologies, he envisioned a world where digital solutions could simplify lives and drive business growth on a global scale. This early vision fueled his determination to explore the digital landscape and led him to forego conventional education in pursuit of his entrepreneurial dreams.



The Rise of Shootup Media: One of the cornerstones of Maniv Romeo's success story is his brainchild - Shootup Media. Established with a mission to provide comprehensive digital marketing solutions, Shootup Media quickly gained recognition for its impeccable services. Specializing in website design, mobile application development, API integration, advertising campaigns, automation, and branding, Shootup Media catered to a diverse clientele, amassing over a thousand clients worldwide. This accomplishment speaks volumes about Maniv Romeo's expertise and the impact of his ventures.



MENAFN18092023007308014532ID1107089508